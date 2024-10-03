Leafs have 1-in-4 shot of missing playoffs according to analytics site

For all their issues at going deep into the playoffs, the Toronto Maple Leafs have been one of the NHL’s most consistent teams in just getting to the postseason.

Though it’s not as impressive as the Detroit Red Wings’ 25 straight appearances from 1990-91 through 2015-16, Toronto has made the playoffs every year since Auston Matthews’ rookie year in 2016-17.

But the streak will have to come to an end one of these years, and at least one analytics site is putting it within the realm of possibility to begin the year.

MoneyPuck.com released its playoff odds for 2024-25, with Toronto having the NHL’s ninth-best odds of making the playoffs (73.6%) and the ninth-best odds of making the Stanley Cup Final (10.4%) or winning it all (5.1%).

All things considered, those are pretty solid odds for Toronto’s streak to continue this year, but it’s far from a guarantee. Flipped the other way, Toronto has a 26.4% projected chance of NOT making the playoffs, which would be a clear disappointment for a team with Stanley Cup aspirations.

Toronto’s playoff odds are third in the usually top-heavy Atlantic Division, behind the defending Cup champions, the Florida Panthers, and the Tampa Bay Lightning, but ahead of the Boston Bruins.

As is the case with any analytical model, it’s bound to have some pretty big swings throughout the season and be affected by every Leafs win or loss. Toronto starts its push to an eighth straight playoff berth on October 9, when it takes on the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre in its regular season opener.