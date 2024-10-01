Paul Bissonette picks the Leafs as his Stanley Cup winner

The Toronto Maple Leafs are going to win the Stanley Cup — if you ask one prominent hockey analyst, that is.

Paul “Biznasty” Bissonnette took to social media this week to make a rather bold prediction: “This is the year that the Leafs get it done.”

This is the year the Leafs get it done. — Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) September 30, 2024

Bissonnette followed up his take from Monday with the declaration on Tuesday that it was the “Leafs year baby.”

Bissonnette, who is a co-host on the popular Spittin Chiclets podcast as well as an analyst on TNT Sports, has never been shy about his favouritism for the Leafs.

Bissonnette was born in Welland, Ontario, and played four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League before embarking on a pro career. Though he never played in a Canadian NHL market — his 202 games in the league were split between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Phoenix Coyotes — it’s clear he supports the Stanley Cup coming back north of the border.

While Ottawa, Calgary, Edmonton, Montreal, and Vancouver have all played in the Stanley Cup Final since 2000, no team has won it all for a Canadian market since the Canadiens did so back in 1993.

But for Toronto to actually take home the so-called “hardest trophy to win in sports,” it might take a bit more than a bold prediction or two. The franchise has made the playoffs in each of the last seven seasons, but has won just one postseason series since 2004. And of course, any follower of the NHL likely has it in their mind that Toronto hasn’t won the Stanley Cup, or even made the final, since hoisting the trophy in 1967, when there were just six teams in the NHL.

In any case, the Leafs are just eight days away from getting their season going. Toronto’s season opener comes next Wednesday, October 9, when they visit the Montreal Canadiens.