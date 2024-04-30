SportsHockeyMaple Leafs

Matthews ill or injured? Insiders think there's more to Leafs star's absence

Rob Williams
Apr 30 2024, 10:39 pm
If the Toronto Maple Leafs are going to keep their season alive, they’ll have to do it without their best player tonight. Auston Matthews is not on the ice for pre-game warmup and will miss their do-or-die Game 5 in Boston.

The Leafs are facing elimination, as the Boston Bruins have a 3-1 series lead.

Matthews left Saturday’s game after the second period, following advice from team doctors. The team has said he’s been dealing with a lingering illness.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman and Emily Kaplan of ESPN seem to think there may be something else bothering Matthews — perhaps an undisclosed injury.

Matthews registered a goal and two assists in Game 2, which was Toronto’s only win of the series. He has been held pointless in the other three games — all Leafs losses.

Toronto’s star player was on the ice this morning for just eight minutes before heading to the dressing room.

