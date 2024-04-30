Matthews ill or injured? Insiders think there's more to Leafs star's absence

If the Toronto Maple Leafs are going to keep their season alive, they’ll have to do it without their best player tonight. Auston Matthews is not on the ice for pre-game warmup and will miss their do-or-die Game 5 in Boston.

The Leafs are facing elimination, as the Boston Bruins have a 3-1 series lead.

Matthews left Saturday’s game after the second period, following advice from team doctors. The team has said he’s been dealing with a lingering illness.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman and Emily Kaplan of ESPN seem to think there may be something else bothering Matthews — perhaps an undisclosed injury.

It sure sounds like this is no longer solely about the illness that affected Matthews last week. Something else at play but, being the playoffs, we probably won’t know until after they are over. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) April 30, 2024

No Auston Matthews tonight for the Maple Leafs. Team is saying illness, feels like something more significant to keep a star player out of a potential elimination game. — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) April 30, 2024

Matthews registered a goal and two assists in Game 2, which was Toronto’s only win of the series. He has been held pointless in the other three games — all Leafs losses.

Toronto’s star player was on the ice this morning for just eight minutes before heading to the dressing room.