Leafs' Matthews wants to bring the NHL to Mexico City

Toronto Maple Leafs sniper Auston Matthews has an idea on how to grow the game of hockey in North America.

Matthews is fresh off playing two games in Sweden as part of the 2023 NHL Global Series. Through those two games, the 26-year-old recorded a goal and two points.

Following those games, Matthews was asked about where he would like to play next if he got the opportunity to participate in another Global Series. Staying true to his roots, Matthews said he would love to play in Mexico City, a place where he has a lot of family.

“Maybe Mexico City, that would be fun,” said Matthews with a smile. “Go home for a bit.”

Auston Matthews said he’d love to play in Mexico City next 👀 pic.twitter.com/f1del4Hrpi — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 19, 2023

Matthews was born in San Ramon, California, but has deep connections to Mexico. His mother, Ema Matthews, is from Hermosillo, Mexico, and regularly took Matthews on visits to the country to see relatives while growing up.

Earlier this season, Matthews gave a young Leafs fan his stick following a game after he noticed the fan holding a sign recognizing the former Rocket Richard Trophy winner’s Mexican heritage.

The NHL Global series has yet to make a stop in the southern North American country. Instead, much of the initiative’s focus has been overseas, with games this year being held in Australia and Sweden. However, there is apparently league interest in expanding the series to include Mexico.

Considering the lack of a drastic difference in time zone and the close proximity of Mexico to the US, playing games in Mexico City should prove to be easier than most of the other excursions NHL teams have embarked on. The warm climate could make things a bit difficult, but if the league was able to figure it out in Australia, they should be able to do the same in Mexico.

Other notable countries the NHL has played games in over the past decade include China, Germany, Czechia, Switzerland, and Finland.