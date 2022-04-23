Leafs' Matthews has Jonathan Huberdeau's hypothetical Hart Trophy vote

Jonathan Huberdeau doesn’t get a ballot in the Hart Memorial Trophy vote.

If he did, it’d go to a particular northern sniper wearing blue and white who just so happens to be leading the National Hockey League in goals.

Who just happens to play opposite the Florida Panthers on Saturday night.

“Probably give it to (Auston) Matthews,” Huberdeau told media Saturday morning. “Having a great year, so I think I’d probably give it to him. He’s special. I had the chance to play All-Star Game with him. You give him the puck, and he’s going to score every time. Not a lot of guys can get close to 60 goals.

“Hopefully he doesn’t get it tonight.”

Matthews is one of a half-dozen serious contenders for the award, given annually “to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team,” as voted by the members of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association.

Matthews leads the NHL with 58 goals in 70 games this season, four more than fellow candidate Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers. Matthews is shooting to become the first player to hit 60 since Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2011-12.

Huberdeau himself is a candidate for the award, too. His 83 assists lead all NHL skaters and are the most by a left wing in NHL history. He’s also just three back of Connor McDavid, yet another Edmonton Oilers candidate, in the chase for the Art Ross Trophy as the league’s leading scorer.

“It’s mostly my brother that texts me,” Huberdeau said. “I don’t really look at it and try not to really worry about it. It’s always my brother. He’s like ‘Ahh…McDavid again.’ You can stop texting me.”

Huberdeau is the first Panthers skater to reach the century mark in a season, netting 113 points (30 goals, 83 assists).

Other candidates include Johnny Gaudreau of the Calgary Flames, defenceman Roman Josi of the Nashville Predators, and goaltender Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers.