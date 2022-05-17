Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner robbed at gunpoint in Toronto: report

A trip to the movies apparently involved a terrifying incident for Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner.

A Monday night carjacking in Toronto reportedly involved Marner being held up at gunpoint.

Toronto Police Operations tweeted about a carjacking on Monday evening, saying that a man was robbed of a black Range Rover. Three suspects, two with handguns and one with a knife, fled in the vehicle, police say. No injuries were reported.

The incident happened at 7:46 pm ET, at The Queensway and Islington Avenue. Police are searching the area.

CARJACKING:

The Queensway + Islington Av

* 7:46 pm *

– Man robbed of car

– Black Range Rover

– 3 suspects

– 2 with handguns, 1 with a knife

– Suspects have fled in the Range Rover

– Police searching area#GO919574

^dh pic.twitter.com/Yg7tqwa45P — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 16, 2022

According to a report from Joe Warmington of the Toronto Sun, Marner was the man robbed of his vehicle. The 25-year-old NHL star was reportedly going to a movie with a friend when the suspects approached wearing masks, demanding his vehicle.

The suspects reportedly didn’t recognize the famous pro hockey player, who makes over $10 million annually.

Marner was not physically harmed in the incident, Warmington added.

It hasn’t been a good 48 hours for Marner, to say the least. It was just on Saturday that he and his Maple Leafs teammates suffered a gut-wrenching loss in Game 7, that had him fighting back tears.

The Leafs now own the NHL’s longest playoff series win drought, having not won a series since 2004. Toronto also became the first team in NHL/NBA/MLB history to lose a winner-take-all game in the opening round of the playoffs five years in a row.

“We’re getting sick and tired of feeling like this,” Marner told reporters after the game.