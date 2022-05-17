Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner robbed at gunpoint in Toronto: report
A trip to the movies apparently involved a terrifying incident for Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner.
A Monday night carjacking in Toronto reportedly involved Marner being held up at gunpoint.
Toronto Police Operations tweeted about a carjacking on Monday evening, saying that a man was robbed of a black Range Rover. Three suspects, two with handguns and one with a knife, fled in the vehicle, police say. No injuries were reported.
The incident happened at 7:46 pm ET, at The Queensway and Islington Avenue. Police are searching the area.
CARJACKING:
The Queensway + Islington Av
* 7:46 pm *
– Man robbed of car
– Black Range Rover
– 3 suspects
– 2 with handguns, 1 with a knife
– Suspects have fled in the Range Rover
– Police searching area#GO919574
^dh pic.twitter.com/Yg7tqwa45P
— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 16, 2022
According to a report from Joe Warmington of the Toronto Sun, Marner was the man robbed of his vehicle. The 25-year-old NHL star was reportedly going to a movie with a friend when the suspects approached wearing masks, demanding his vehicle.
The suspects reportedly didn’t recognize the famous pro hockey player, who makes over $10 million annually.
Marner was not physically harmed in the incident, Warmington added.
It hasn’t been a good 48 hours for Marner, to say the least. It was just on Saturday that he and his Maple Leafs teammates suffered a gut-wrenching loss in Game 7, that had him fighting back tears.
The Leafs now own the NHL’s longest playoff series win drought, having not won a series since 2004. Toronto also became the first team in NHL/NBA/MLB history to lose a winner-take-all game in the opening round of the playoffs five years in a row.
“We’re getting sick and tired of feeling like this,” Marner told reporters after the game.