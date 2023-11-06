Leafs using makeshift defensive pairs after series of injuries

The Toronto Maple Leafs are sporting an interesting mix of defencemen for tonight’s contest with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Coming into Monday with a four-game losing streak, Toronto will remain without both Timothy Liljegren and Jake McCabe as they look to turn their recent fortunes around.

Additionally, the Leafs called up Nick Robertson from the Toronto Marlies for his season debut ahead of tonight’s game.

William Lagesson has been filling in the gaps with four games played this season, while Simon Benoit will be making his season debut for Toronto, replacing Max Lajoie who played on Saturday.

“He has just been solid. He has done a very nice job. We used him on the right and on the left. We have used him at five-on-five and on the penalty kill when we needed to,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters on Sunday about Lagesson. “He has been really good. It has been important for us with the injuries that we have and what we are going through. He should feel really good about it. Mike Van Ryn has some confidence in him that he has earned through his time here. That has been positive for us.”

Here’s how Toronto’s lines and pairings are expected to look, per TSN reporter Mark Masters’ report yesterday and the updates from today’s optional skate:

Leafs’ forward lines:

Matthew Knies – Auston Matthews – Mitch Marner

Tyler Bertuzzi – John Tavares – William Nylander

Nick Robertson – Max Domi – Calle Jarnkrok

Noah Gregor – David Kampf – Ryan Reaves

Defensive pairings:

Morgan Rielly – TJ Brodie

Mark Giordano – John Klingberg

William Lagesson – Simon Benoit

Puck drop is set for 7 pm ET at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena. The Leafs will be hosting Ottawa, Calgary, and Vancouver for three games in four nights to close out the week.