Season debut incoming? Leafs call up Robertson from Marlies

Nick Robertson could be making his Toronto Maple Leafs season debut in the coming days.

After an impressive showing to start the season with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies, the Leafs announced today that they’ve called up Robertson, loaning Pontus Holmberg to the AHL in his place.

The @MapleLeafs have recalled F Nicholas Robertson from the @TorontoMarlies. F Pontus Holmberg has been loaned to the Marlies. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) November 6, 2023

Originally selected by Toronto in the second round of the 2019 draft, Robertson has had multiple NHL stints with the team but, due to multiple knee and leg injuries, he has failed to play more than 15 regular season NHL games in a year.

In total, he’s played 31 regular season games with Toronto and four playoff games at the NHL level over the last four seasons, totalling four goals and four assists for a total of eight points.

Robertson scored just one goal while adding no assists in five preseason contests for Toronto this year.

“He is a goal scorer, so as much as you can tell him he is playing well and are encouraged by his play, he wants to see it go in. He has had his chances. It hasn’t fallen,” Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters during the preseason of Robertson’s game.

Robertson failed to crack Toronto’s lineup out of training camp this season, but an impressive showing at the AHL level inspired his first call-up of the year.

In nine games with the Marlies this season, Robertson’s posted five goals and six assists for a total of 11 points.

Holmberg, meanwhile, has gone scoreless in seven contests with Toronto this season, mainly skating on the team’s fourth line.

The Leafs play host to the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight, with puck drop set for 7 pm ET at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, before hosting Ottawa, Calgary, and Vancouver for three games in four nights to close out their week.