Leafs linked to veteran Hurricanes defender in free agency: report

The Toronto Maple Leafs are a few weeks out from free agency, but that hasn’t stopped the rumour mill from churning.

In an article published on Thursday, the Leafs were linked by NHL insider David Pagnotta as a possible landing spot for pending free agent Brett Pesce of the Carolina Hurricanes.

“The Hurricanes could have a retooled blueline next season if they cannot get pending unrestricted free agents Brett Pesce and Brady Skjei locked up to new deals,” Pagnotta wrote in a column today for The Fourth Period. “Both players have expressed their desires to stay in Raleigh, and discussions have also just started on their fronts, but the conversations will need a serious uptick from last summer and the beginning of this season.”

Pesce is coming off of a four-year deal worth $4.25 million per season.

He has spent his entire career in the NHL for the Hurricanes, originally being drafted by the franchise in the third round back in 2013. Over nine years, he’s put up 39 goals and 159 assists for a total of 198 points across 627 games for the team. He’s also been known as a minute-munching defenceman, averaging at least 20 minutes of ice time in all of the past eight seasons.

The NHL Draft is around the corner on June 28 and 29, with free agency opening a few days later on July 1.

“Circling back to Pesce, he will be a player both Nashville and Toronto pursue if he’s available July 1,” Pagnotta added. “Clearly, there will be other potential suitors, but the Predators and Maple Leafs will go after him if they can. Remember, Nashville tried to trade for him last summer.”