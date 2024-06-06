Leafs star Nylander to be featured in upcoming Amazon documentary

Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander is going to be a star.

Today, Amazon Prime Video officially announced that the Leafs veteran as one of the NHL players featured in an upcoming untitled documentary series.

The additional list of featured players includes Edmonton Oilers teammates Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk, New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba, Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl, Boston Bruins teammates David Pastrnak and Jeremy Swayman; Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes, Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel, Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg, and Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog.

The series is set to launch in fall 2024, with no set release date yet.

Amazon Prime Video will be home to select NHL games in Canada starting next season as part of an offering titled Prime Monday Night Hockey.

“We want to stay true to the world of ice hockey with the series. The sport is as beautiful, skillful, and graceful as it is brutal, pressurized, and powerful; and we aim to balance the energetic and fast-paced action leading up to the Stanley Cup Final, with the quiet and raw drama taking place off the ice,” said Paul Martin, executive producer of the series.

Additionally, camera crews will follow McDavid, Draisaitl, Tkachuk, and their respective families in the Stanley Cup Final. Box To Box Films, the producers of Netflix’s popular Drive To Survive series, will develop the series.

“This is so meaningful for our league. Box To Box has revolutionized modern storytelling for Formula 1, golf and tennis,” said NHL chief content officer and senior executive vice president Steve Mayer. “With the full support of the League, players, coaches and owners, we welcome the opportunity to showcase our stars and the greatest season and postseason in sports – the Stanley Cup Playoffs – to a global audience.”