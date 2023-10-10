Leafs and Raptors home games will have AI-driven concession stands

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors are tapping into artificial intelligence to help speed up concession lines at Scotiabank Arena.

As part of an ongoing $350 million renovation of the 24-year-old venue, the arena is unveiling a pair of stands using Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology that uses generative AI, as well as computer vision and deep learning techniques, to detect what consumers are buying.

Customers simply tap their credit card before entering the market and are automatically charged for their purchases on the way out based on whatever they leave the area with.

The Grains and Greens section on the 100 level and Molson Market on the 300 level are the two stands using the Amazon AI features. Scotiabank Arena is now the first venue in Canada to have two of these types of stands, which are already becoming more commonplace throughout venues worldwide.

It’s a similar technology utilized at a grab-and-go market at Rogers Centre’s 100-level concourse.

In addition to the two AI-driven markets that are already in action, the arena is also transforming eight more of the venue’s kiosks into grab-and-go markets, which are set to be put in place after the Leafs and Raptors 2022-23 seasons come to a close.

“The frictionless experience will be complemented with traditional counter service enabling fans to transact faster, spend less time waiting in lines and more time enjoying the event,” MLSE said in a release. “These markets will feature fresh local food offerings representing the rich diversity of the city alongside arena staples and favourites.”

The Leafs play host to the Montreal Canadiens for their regular season opener tomorrow, October 11, while the Raptors will be home on October 25 when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves to tip off their 2023-24 regular season.