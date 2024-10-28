Leafs shake up lines to try to get off of losing streak

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: the Toronto Maple Leafs are hoping to turn things around.

Heading into tonight’s contest against the Winnipeg Jets, Toronto is coming off three straight defeats. And they couldn’t have picked a hotter opponent to try to break the streak against, with Winnipeg sporting an NHL-best 8-0-0 record to begin the season.

In an effort to get the juices flowing in his roster, Toronto coach Craig Berube has shuffled up his forward lines a little, putting Bobby McMann and Max Domi back on the third line, while bringing up Max Pacioretty and John Tavares into the top six. Meanwhile, Toronto’s top unit of Matthew Knies, Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner remains unchanged.

As per The Hockey News’ David Alter, here’s the Leafs’ forward contingent lined up at Toronto’s morning skate today:

Matthew Knies- Auston Matthews- Mitch Marner

Max Pacioretty-John Tavares-William Nylander

Bobby McMann-Max Domi-Pontus Holmberg

Steven Lorentz-David Kampf-Ryan Reaves

Extras: Nick Robertson, Connor Dewar

And here’s how the defensive pairs shook out:

Morgan Rielly- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Jake McCabe- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit-Connor Timmins

Extras: Timothy Liljegren-Jani Hakanpaa, Philippe Myers

Anthony Stolarz is expected to be the Leafs starter, while Joseph Woll will be backing up.

How to watch tonight’s Leafs’ game

For the second time this season, the game will not be on traditional television but rather on Prime Video’s new Monday night hockey streaming-only show.

Prime’s Monday Night Hockey content is available to anyone in Ontario and the rest of Canada with an internet connection and an Amazon Prime account. Prime members will receive the games at no extra cost, while subscriptions are $9.99 per month or $99 annually.

The good news is that most major devices can access the Prime Video app as long as they have a stable internet connection, with a full list of available devices here.