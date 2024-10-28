How to watch tonight's Leafs-Jets game that's not on TV

If you’re looking through your TV guide and can’t find the Toronto Maple Leafs game against the Winnipeg Jets tonight, you’re probably not alone.

Though Sportsnet and TSN (as well as Saturday simulcasts on CBC) typically cover all 82 games for the Leafs’ regular season, that isn’t the case in 2024-25.

Tonight’s game will be a streaming-only Leafs broadcast for the second time this season after the Leafs took on the Tampa Bay Lightning one week ago. While there was a French broadcast of that game, that doesn’t appear to be the case tonight for Leafs fans, with TVA Sports showing the Tampa Bay Lightning-Nashville Predators game and RDS showing the World Series.

The only place to watch the game is via Amazon’s Prime Video service, which is part of their Prime membership. This membership also offers free shipping on most products from their web store and other perks.

Prime’s Monday Night Hockey content is available to anyone in Ontario and the rest of Canada with an internet connection and an Amazon Prime account. Prime members will receive the games at no extra cost, while subscriptions are $9.99 per month or $99 annually.

The good news is that most major devices can access the Prime Video app as long as they have a stable internet connection, with a full list of available devices here.

Tonight’s contest is the second one of six Leafs games on Prime Video, with Sportsnet Ontario (14 games) and TSN (26 games) splitting the club’s regional broadcasts.

You’ll need a Prime subscription for the next game, which is on December 2. Toronto takes on the Chicago Blackhawks, led by sophomore sensation Connor Bedard.

The remaining Leafs games will be English-streaming-only broadcasts on Prime on January 20 (Tampa Bay), March 3 (San Jose), and March 17 (Calgary).

Toronto will want to turn around its recent fortunes. It is on a three-game losing streak heading into the contest.

The Jets, meanwhile, are the NHL’s hottest team, having won all eight games they’ve played so far this season.

Puck drop is set for 7:30 pm ET.