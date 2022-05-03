Leafs put out new lines for Game 2 as Nylander misses practice
The lines may be different for the Toronto Maple Leafs, but they’re hoping the results can stay the same in their first-round playoff series.
It’s hard not to feel good about the Leafs after a 5-0 drubbing of the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 on Monday night in front of a packed Scotiabank Arena.
At today’s practice, head coach Sheldon Keefe introduced the following lines for tomorrow’s Game 2.
Per David Alter, here are the Leafs’ lines for tomorrow:
Michael Bunting-Auston Matthews- Mitch Marner
Ilya Mikheyev-John Tavares-Alex Kerfoot
Kyle Clifford-David Kampf-Jason Spezza
Ondrej Kase- Colin Blackwell-Wayne Simmonds
Extra: Pierre Engvall
William Nylander missed practice for the Leafs, but will probably slot in for Kyle Clifford who’s facing a likely suspension for a boarding penalty that earned him a game misconduct. Nylander skated earlier in the day and will be ready for Game 2, per Keefe, as is Engvall.
On defence, things remained the same for Toronto.
Morgan Rielly-Ilya Lyubushkin
Jake Muzzin-TJ Brodie
Mark Giordano-Timothy Liljegren
Rasmus Sandin-Justin Holl
In net, the Leafs are expected to star Jack Campbell, with Erik Kallgren backing him up. Petr Mrazek also skated in practice, but is not expected to be on the Leafs’ bench.
