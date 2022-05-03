Leafs put out new lines for Game 2 as Nylander misses practice

The lines may be different for the Toronto Maple Leafs, but they’re hoping the results can stay the same in their first-round playoff series.

It’s hard not to feel good about the Leafs after a 5-0 drubbing of the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 on Monday night in front of a packed Scotiabank Arena.

At today’s practice, head coach Sheldon Keefe introduced the following lines for tomorrow’s Game 2.

Per David Alter, here are the Leafs’ lines for tomorrow:

Michael Bunting-Auston Matthews- Mitch Marner

Ilya Mikheyev-John Tavares-Alex Kerfoot

Kyle Clifford-David Kampf-Jason Spezza

Ondrej Kase- Colin Blackwell-Wayne Simmonds

Extra: Pierre Engvall

William Nylander missed practice for the Leafs, but will probably slot in for Kyle Clifford who’s facing a likely suspension for a boarding penalty that earned him a game misconduct. Nylander skated earlier in the day and will be ready for Game 2, per Keefe, as is Engvall.

On defence, things remained the same for Toronto.

Morgan Rielly-Ilya Lyubushkin

Jake Muzzin-TJ Brodie

Mark Giordano-Timothy Liljegren

Rasmus Sandin-Justin Holl

In net, the Leafs are expected to star Jack Campbell, with Erik Kallgren backing him up. Petr Mrazek also skated in practice, but is not expected to be on the Leafs’ bench.