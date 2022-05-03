NHL announces punishment for Leafs-Lightning brawl

What’s a Toronto Maple Leafs playoff game without a little line brawl?

During Monday night’s 5-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning, the fisticuffs were out in full force.

In the first period of the game, Kyle Clifford picked up a boarding major penalty and game misconduct for a hit that can only really be described as ill-advised.

Clifford lays a few hits, the second being a penalty #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/wlFYyoIdPG — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) May 2, 2022

Toronto ended up killing off the penalty (and five total on the night) as they cruised to one of their most impressive victories in years.

But during the third period, following a hit from the Leafs’ Wayne Simmonds on Jan Rutta, both teams came together for a line brawl that resembled something straight out of the 1980s.

Today, the NHL announced punishment for Clifford’s hit and the Leafs/Lightning brawl.

Per the NHL Department of Player Safety, here’s how the punishments shake out:

Hearing and possible suspension for Toronto’s Kyle Clifford for boarding

$2,250 fine for Toronto’s Wayne Simmonds for unsportsmanlike conduct

$2,500 fine for Tampa’s Corey Perry for unsportsmanlike conduct

$2,250 fine for Tampa’s Patrick Maroon for unsportsmanlike conduct

As you might see below, the video gives you a warning before watching it.

Game 2 goes Wednesday night in Toronto at 7:30 pm ET.