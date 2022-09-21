Leafs will win Eastern Conference for first time if oddsmakers get it right

Could this be the year the Toronto Maple Leafs finally break their playoff curse?

Well, if the oddsmakers have anything to say about it, things might finally turn around come playoff time for the Blue and White.

Despite recent regular-season success, Leafs have lost in the opening round of the postseason six straight years. They’re expected to be one of the NHL’s top teams once again in 2022-23, but this time they’ll get over the hump — at least that’s what they’re favoured to do by odds released by Stake.

The Leafs are favoured to win the Atlantic Division and the Eastern Conference, in both the regular season and playoffs, this season. They sit second behind only the Colorado Avalanche when it comes to the odds for the Stanley Cup and Presidents’ Trophy.

You might also like: The 2022-23 NHL standings as predicted by oddsmakers

Toronto is looking to replicate last year’s strong regular season, where they finished with 115 points in the 2021-22 season, a franchise record. It was a year where league MVP Auston Matthews had 60-goal season, and Mitch Marner (97) and William Nylander (80) both hit career highs in points last year.

Stake has the Leafs at 107.5 points for this upcoming season in their over/under points projection.

Of course, any considerable form of success in the postseason would be much more welcome in Toronto.

The team’s still chasing their first playoff series win since 2004, and first Stanley Cup Final appearance (or win) since 1967. The conference final is the furthest the Leafs have made it in the playoffs since 1967, doing so in 1978, 1993, 1994, 1999, and 2002.

The Leafs won the all-Canadian North Division back in the shortened 2020-21 season, but fell in seven games to arch-rival Montreal Canadiens. Outside of that year, they haven’t won a division with their typical group of teams since 1999-2000, when they won the five-team Northeast Division.

The Leafs kick off their season on October 12, where they take on those very same Canadiens.

Via the NHL futures odds, available on Stake, here’s where the Leafs sit along the NHL when it comes to the 2022-23 season.

Eastern Conference winner odds

Toronto Maple Leafs, 5.25

Florida Panthers, 5.95

Tampa Bay Lightning, 6.20

Carolina Hurricanes, 6.30

New York Rangers, 10.30

Pittsburgh Penguins, 11.00

Boston Bruins, 13.90

Washington Capitals, 18.00

New York Islanders, 18.20

New Jersey Devils, 26.60

Ottawa Senators, 27.40

Detroit Red Wings, 28.90

Columbus Blue Jackets, 37.00

Buffalo Sabres, 39.00

Philadelphia Flyers, 60.00

Montreal Canadiens, 79.00

Western Conference winner odds

Colorado Avalanche, 2.60

Calgary Flames, 7.55

Edmonton Oilers, 7.70

Vegas Golden Knights, 9.45

Minnesota Wild, 9.70

St. Louis Blues, 13.00

Los Angeles Kings, 14.90

Dallas Stars, 18.70

Nashville Predators, 21.30

Vancouver Canucks, 24.30

Winnipeg Jets, 27.80

Anaheim Ducks, 49.00

Seattle Kraken, 54.00

San Jose Sharks, 64.00

Chicago Blackhawks, 140.00

Arizona Coyotes, 200.00

Stanley Cup winner odds

Colorado Avalanche, 5.10

Toronto Maple Leafs, 9.25

Florida Panthers, 10.40

Tampa Bay Lightning, 10.80

Carolina Hurricanes, 11.70

Calgary Flames, 16.10

Edmonton Oilers, 16.70

Vegas Golden Knights, 17.40

New York Rangers, 18.60

Minnesota Wild, 20.50

Pittsburgh Penguins, 21.50

St. Louis Blues, 23.80

Boston Bruins, 25.80

Los Angeles Kings, 30.00

New York Islanders, 32.00

Washington Capitals, 33.00

Dallas Stars, 40.00

Vancouver Canucks, 44.00

Nashville Predators, 45.00

Ottawa Senators, 49.00

New Jersey Devils, 51.00

Detroit Red Wings, 52.00

Winnipeg Jets, 53.00

Columbus Blue Jackets, 65.00

Buffalo Sabres, 69.00

Philadelphia Flyers, 76.00

Anaheim Ducks, 77.00

Seattle Kraken, 110.00

San Jose Sharks, 110.00

Montreal Canadiens, 130.00

Chicago Blackhawks, 150.00

Arizona Coyotes, 325.00

Presidents’ Trophy winner odds

Colorado Avalanche, 3.80

Toronto Maple Leafs, 6.85

Florida Panthers, 9.90

Tampa Bay Lightning, 10.80

Carolina Hurricanes, 12.40

Edmonton Oilers, 12.70

Calgary Flames, 15.40

Pittsburgh Penguins, 18.50

Minnesota Wild, 19.00

New York Rangers, 22.70

Vegas Golden Knights, 25.20

Los Angeles Kings, 38.00

St. Louis Blues, 43.00

Boston Bruins, 49.00

Nashville Predators, 50.00

Washington Capitals, 52.00

New York Islanders, 55.00

Dallas Stars, 58.00

Vancouver Canucks, 65.00

Winnipeg Jets, 89.00

Ottawa Senators, 89.00

New Jersey Devils, 96.00

Detroit Red Wings, 105.00

Columbus Blue Jackets, 190.00

Seattle Kraken, 195.00

Buffalo Sabres, 260.00

Philadelphia Flyers, 300.00

Anaheim Ducks, 325.00

San Jose Sharks, 350.00

Montreal Canadiens, 375.00

Chicago Blackhawks, 375.00

Arizona Coyotes, 400.00

Atlantic Division winner odds