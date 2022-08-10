Maple Leafs legend Börje Salming announces he has ALS

Börje Salming, who spent 16 seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs and was the first European player to skate in 1,000 NHL games, has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Salming made the announcement Wednesday in a statement shared by the Maple Leafs.

“I have received news that has shaken my family and me,” Salming said.

“The signs that indicated that something was wrong in my body turned out to be the disease ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. In an instant, everything changed. I do not know how the days ahead will be, but I understand that there will be challenges greater than anything I have ever faced. I also recognize that there is no cure but there are numerous worldwide trials going on and there will be a cure one day. In the meantime, there are treatments available to slow the progression and my family and I will remain positive.”

Today, Maple Leafs great Börje Salming shared a statement (below) on his health. The Toronto Maple Leafs and all their fans around the world are sending you their love and support, Börje. — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) August 10, 2022

ALS is a “progressive nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing loss of muscle control,” according to the Mayo Clinic. Doctors haven’t determined what causes ALS.

There is no current cure for the disease.

“In about 70% of diagnoses, the disease starts with symptoms from the spinal cord, which increasingly weakens the patient’s arms and legs, while in about 30 per cent it starts around the mouth and throat, leading to slurred speech and difficulties swallowing,” Dr. Caroline Ingre, Salming’s physician, wrote in the shared statement.

“These patients also often have an associated emotional impact that manifests itself as uncontrollable laughter or crying.”

Salming played 1,148 games with the Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings, scoring 150 goals and adding 637 assists for 787 points. He was named to the NHL First All-Star Team in 1977, and NHL Second All-Star Team five times, including 1975, 1967, 1978, 1979, and 1980.

He became the first Swedish hockey player to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1996.

Salming’s No. 21 was retired by Toronto on October 15, 2016.

“Since I started playing ice hockey as a little kid in Kiruna, and throughout my career, I have given it my all. And I will continue to do so,” Salming said.

“Right now, I rest assured that I have my loving family around me and the best possible medical care.

“I understand that there are many of you that would like to reach out, however I kindly ask you to respect our privacy in these trying times. Please keep us in your prayers. When the time is right and I understand more about my condition and future journey, I will reach out. So, until such a time, we kindly refrain from all contact.

“I hope you understand and respect our decision.”