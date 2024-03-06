Leafs shut down trade offers for top young players: report

The Toronto Maple Leafs might still have some tinkering to do before Friday’s trade deadline — but at least three of their young pieces seem to be protected from being on the move.

As per an appearance from Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman on Tuesday’s episode of the JD Bunkis Podcast, Toronto doesn’t appear too willing to part ways with Matthew Knies, Fraser Minten, or Easton Cowan.

"People have asked about Knies, Cowan and Minten… Toronto has made it very clear that those three players… they are not interested in dealing."@FriedgeHNIC shares his read on the Maple Leafs' trade deadline plans with @JDBunkis.#LeafsForever 🎧 https://t.co/ET2culOpbD pic.twitter.com/2wTgSoiwsA — Sportsnet 590 The FAN (@FAN590) March 5, 2024

“The one thing I do know is that people have asked about Knies, and Cowan, and Minten, and they have said no to this point,” Friedman said. “The three players they get asked about the most are those guys.”

Knies has put up 11 goals and 15 assists for the Leafs this year and has averaged 14:14 of ice time per night across 59 games to date. At 57th overall, he was Toronto’s top pick in the 2021 draft, while Minten (38th overall, 2022) and Cowan (28th overall, 2023) also filled that distinction in the two years following.

“Knies, he’s already a really good player, but they get asked about Cowan and Minten, and they have resisted it, and they’re not interested,” Friedman added.

If they’re not willing to part with players ahead of the deadline, Toronto currently has eight picks in the upcoming 2024 NHL Entry Draft, including their own first-, fourth-, fifth-, and seventh-round draft picks.

The NHL trade deadline is set for 3 pm ET on Friday, March 9.

The Leafs return to action on Wednesday night, when they play host to the Buffalo Sabres. Puck drop is set for 7 pm ET at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.