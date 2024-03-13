Matthew Knies seems quite excited that the Toronto Maple Leafs were able to work out a two-year contract extension with Bobby McMann this afternoon.

McMann, who has been the Leafs’ biggest surprise this season, got rewarded today with a two-year, $2.7 million contract that will carry an average annual value (AAV) of $1.35 million.

It is a well-deserved deal for the 27-year-old, who has not only performed well on the ice with 10 goals and 18 points through 40 games but also seems to be very popular among his teammates. Shortly after the signing was announced, fellow rookie Knies put up an excellent celebration post on his Instagram story.

mcmann knies woll trio is truly all that matters in the world to me pic.twitter.com/NrUk1pqM2z — k (@knieshive) March 13, 2024

“Congrats bobbo!” Knies captioned the post.

The new deal serves as a significant pay raise for McMann, who is currently on a two-way contract that pays him $775,000 at the NHL level, and $200,000 in the AHL. It also marks the first one-way NHL contract of his professional career.

McMann appeared in the first 10 NHL games of his career a season ago with the Leafs, where he managed just one assist. He proved that he had tremendous scoring touch during that same season in the American Hockey League with the Toronto Marlies, scoring 21 goals in just 30 games.

While McMann has impressed through most of the 40 games he has played this season, his real breakout moment came exactly one month ago, when he was able to net the first hat trick of his NHL career in what finished as a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Blues.

Congratulations to Bobby McMann on the first hat trick of his career! 🎩🎩🎩 Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/tDe7NYi95z — NHL (@NHL) February 14, 2024

After looking like he may never get the opportunity to become a regular NHLer, he seems to have not only secured himself a spot in the Leafs’ lineup for the remainder of 2023-24, but the next two seasons as well.