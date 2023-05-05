Leafs rookie Knies has concussion, likely done for rest of series

Toronto Maple Leafs rookie Matthew Knies won’t be in the lineup in Game 3 or Game 4, and he may be done for the series entirely, according to Sheldon Keefe.

The Leafs head coach told reporters that Knies has a concussion, adding that it’s unlikely he’ll return in the series against the Panthers, per beat writer David Alter of Sports Illustrated and Rink Wide Toronto.

Sheldon Keefe says Matthew Knies has a concussion and will be out for Games 3 and 4. Day to day beyond that. Says he feels it’s unlikely he returns for the series.@BodogCA @RinkWideTOR — David Alter (@dalter) May 5, 2023

Knies left Thursday’s game after he was slammed to the ice by Panthers forward Sam Bennett. The 20-year-old had become a playoff mainstay for Toronto, after playing just three regular-season games with the Leafs following a successful college career at the University of Minnesota. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound winger had four points in six games heading into Game 2.

Bennett received a fine for a separate incident in the game, but avoided supplementary discipline for the Knies interaction.

The Leafs are in a precarious position as they prepare for Game 3 in Florida. Down 2-0 in the series, they’ll need to win four of the next five games to secure a spot in the Eastern Conference Final for the first time since 2002.