Leafs rookie Knies has concussion, likely done for rest of series

May 5 2023, 5:52 pm
John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Maple Leafs rookie Matthew Knies won’t be in the lineup in Game 3 or Game 4, and he may be done for the series entirely, according to Sheldon Keefe.

The Leafs head coach told reporters that Knies has a concussion, adding that it’s unlikely he’ll return in the series against the Panthers, per beat writer David Alter of Sports Illustrated and Rink Wide Toronto.

Knies left Thursday’s game after he was slammed to the ice by Panthers forward Sam Bennett. The 20-year-old had become a playoff mainstay for Toronto, after playing just three regular-season games with the Leafs following a successful college career at the University of Minnesota. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound winger had four points in six games heading into Game 2.

Bennett received a fine for a separate incident in the game, but avoided supplementary discipline for the Knies interaction.

The Leafs are in a precarious position as they prepare for Game 3 in Florida. Down 2-0 in the series, they’ll need to win four of the next five games to secure a spot in the Eastern Conference Final for the first time since 2002.

