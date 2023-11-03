"Just saying hi": Marchand laughs off Leafs coach Keefe yelling at him

No matter what year is on the calendar, Brad Marchand seems to remain a perennial thorn in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ side.

During last night’s 3-2 shootout loss for the Leafs, the notorious Marchand once again became the story for the Boston Bruins.

Though he didn’t score — finishing the night with one assist on Charlie Coyle’s marker — Marchand drew some ire for his involvement in a play that injured Toronto defenceman Timothy Liljegren in the first period of the game, with the two battling for a puck in the corner of the Leafs’ defensive end.

Marchand’s stick went between Liljegren’s legs and looked to trip him up before he crashed into the boards, but the play went unpenalized.

Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe was seen yelling at Marchand over the incident, but the Bruins star wasn’t willing to share the words the two exchanged.

“Oh, he was just saying ‘hi,'” Marchand said while laughing. “That stays on the ice.”

Keefe didn’t seem to share the humour that Marchand showed after the game.

“I got nothing. They didn’t see the stick go between his legs for the can opener to make him go feet-first into the boards in the most dangerous area of the ice. He didn’t see it,” Keefe said of the non-call on the play by the referees.

Keefe added that Liljegren is likely out for a while with a lower-body injury.

“It looks like he’ll miss significant time. We are not going to know for sure until we get him home and get a picture, but it is not short-term at this point with the way it looks,” he added.

Likely without Liljegren in their lineup, Toronto returns to action tomorrow night when they host the Buffalo Sabres at 7 pm ET.