Leafs coach Keefe explains why he demoted Tyler Bertuzzi to fourth line

Tyler Bertuzzi was expected to play a big role for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

But that hasn’t come to fruition thus far.

Through 10 games with Toronto, Bertuzzi has found the back of the net only twice while adding a lone assist.

And in a 3-2 Thursday night loss against one of his former teams, the Boston Bruins, Bertuzzi was eventually demoted to the team’s fourth line midway through the contest, playing just three shifts in the third period.

“He just needs to simplify his game,” Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said postgame. “Today, we had a very simple plan. He failed to execute that, so other guys had to take his place.”

Bertuzzi was first bumped down out of the top six forward lines in late October, and he’s struggled to fit in with any line combination he’s played.

Overall, though, Keefe seemed happy with his team’s effort in a 3-2 shootout loss against one of the NHL’s top teams. A year after winning the Presidents’ Trophy with the league’s best record, the Bruins came into Thursday with an 8-0-1 mark that saw them second place in the league.

“You want to get two points anytime you come into a building, but it is a tough game here tonight. To come away with one and a chance to get a second in shootout… We’ll take it.”

Toronto’s two goals on the evening were scored by Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews, whom Keefe had stated Wednesday that he had a “lot of trust” in despite just seven combined 5v5 points entering the contest.

“They had their best game tonight against a real tough opponent. I know [Boston] is missing people and all of that, but there are still a lot of tough matchups out there for them tonight. I don’t know if [Bruins defender Hampus] Lindholm left the ice tonight. Certainly, he played a ton against those guys,” Keefe added.

“They did a great job. It was a really encouraging sign. Two huge goals at a key moment. They bring us back. That is really good. I would expect that they don’t look back from here.”

Toronto returns to action tomorrow night when they host the Buffalo Sabres at 7 pm ET.