Leafs' Liljegren fools Swedish locals in funny on-street interview video

While the Toronto Maple Leafs have held a big fanbase in Sweden for a long time, it appears that not everyone’s up to speed with the team’s star players.

Toronto has had a host of Swedes stars on the team over the last few decades: late defenceman Borje Salming, longtime captain Mats Sundin, and most recently, William Nylander, who’s tied for sixth in league scoring with 27 points in 17 games.

With the team playing a pair of games in Stockholm this past weekend, they had a calendar full of various media and press events over the course of the week.

And they seemed to get a little time in to ask the locals their thoughts on a few funny images of some star players — John Tavares, Mitch Marner, and Auston Matthews — far away from a sheet of ice.

In a video posted to the team’s social media accounts earlier this week, Toronto defenceman (and native of Kristianstad, Sweden) Timothy Liljegren took to the streets of Stockholm to ask the locals their thoughts on his various teammates and what they did for a living.

Lily had some questions this week 🎤😂 pic.twitter.com/2HdDhuXGGF — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) November 20, 2023

Among the guesses, Mitch Marner was cast as a model, doctor and YouTuber; Auston Matthews as a podcaster and CEO; and John Tavares as both a gym and tech bro. Just a few of the fans being interviewed actually knew who all of the players were — including a fan flying in from Slovakia to watch the games — though he didn’t seem to recognize Liljegren himself.

Here’s a look at the photos used in the video, if you’d like to try the same on any willing friends or family members:

At the end of the video, Liljegren offered a few fans a set of signed Leafs jerseys as a thank-you for their time.

The Leafs next play Friday evening when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks for a 2 pm ET puck drop, to coincide with the day after American Thanksgiving.