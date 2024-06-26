Leafs jerseys for next year will feature a few tweaks

The Toronto Maple Leafs jerseys for 2024-25 will look largely as you’d expect, but a few tweaks are coming for next year.

Fanatics is taking over from Adidas as the league’s official jersey provider, with a Fanatics flag now coming on the back neck of the jerseys.

The retail company’s branding isn’t the only change coming to the Leafs jerseys.

The most noticeable change is the removal of dimpled fabric on the shoulders. This was a hallmark of the Adidas-era jerseys since 2017. Fanatics says the new shoulder fabric offers a “sleeker look.”

The new Adidas/NHL jerseys have a dimpled treatment for the fabric across the shoulders. pic.twitter.com/ROP8WXfoOO — Uni Watch (@UniWatch) September 22, 2017

These are the new features, per Fanatics:

An additional layer of fabric inside the lower sleeve to enhance uniform durability

intended to reduce material wear from sustained friction against the boards. New shoulder fabrics replacing the debossed pattern fabric used on the shoulders of the prior NHL jersey.

A new NHL Shield execution on the front neck of the jersey which includes a special

hologram finish. Fanatics branding embroidered on the back neck of jerseys.

“Fanatics did a great job designing these jerseys. They feel comfortable and look breathable, which is important during games. Any little detail that can help us perform at our best makes a difference,” Toronto star forward Auston Matthews said of the new threads.

Toronto captain John Tavares also had positive thoughts on the uniform.

“I think the fabric is fantastic. It feels nice and will fit really good with our gear on. On the inside of our jerseys, it reads ‘Honour, Pride, and Courage.’ It’s that type of attention to detail and quality that will hold true through the jerseys too. Wearing the Maple Leaf is incredibly special, and I look forward to putting the new jerseys on for this upcoming season,” Tavares said.

The jerseys will be unveiled this week at the NHL Draft beginning Friday, while they’ll be worn for the first time on the ice during preseason action.