Leafs' Jason Spezza suspended six games for hit on Pionk

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza has been suspended.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety (DoPS) announced Tuesday that Spezza would be sitting six games for his hit Sunday on Winnipeg Jets defenceman Neal Pionk.

Yesterday, Pionk was suspended two games for the hit that injured Sandin, moments before Spezza came back and retaliated at him.

Neither player was assessed a penalty on their plays that occurred midway through the third period of a 6-3 Jets win.

The news of the suspension itself doesn’t particularly come as a surprise, after Spezza was offered an in-person hearing, which is given for greater on-ice offences.

Pionk remained in the game after the hit, but entered the NHL’s concussion protocol on Tuesday and won’t be joining the Jets on their upcoming road trip against Seattle and Vancouver and Seattle.

It’s the first suspension of Spezza’s 1203-game career.

Per Elliotte Friedman, Spezza is expected to appeal the suspension.

Appeal coming for Spezza. First would be to Commissioner Bettman. If not satisfied with that ruling, option for independent arbitrator. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 8, 2021

“Everybody that’s involved in the game knows Jason Spezza and his character very well,” Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters prior to the suspension being announced. “I would expect or hope that that is taken into account.”

Spezza, who is making just $750k this season on a one-year contract, is set to forfeit approximately $50,000 in salary.

He will be able to return on December 19, when the Leafs visit the Seattle.