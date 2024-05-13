It seems that the search to replace Toronto Maple Leafs’ former head coach, Sheldon Keefe, is already well underway.

Since firing Keefe on Thursday, the Leafs have started the interview process to search for bench boss candidates. And experience is one trait they seem to be putting an emphasis on.

As per Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman, Toronto’s management team reportedly met with former St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube over the weekend.

“Craig Berube was in Toronto on Saturday,” Friedman said on the 32 Thoughts podcast. “He interviewed with the Maple Leafs.”

Along with the 58-year-old, who won a Stanley Cup with the Blues in 2019, the Leafs are also expected to meet with former Los Angeles Kings head coach Todd McLennan early this week.

“Thanks to internet sleuths… we know that Todd McLellan was flying to Toronto. We all assume he is interviewing [on] Monday. We’ll see if this goes any deeper, who else might get a call here,” Friedman said, alluding to a photo of McLellan boarding a flight to Toronto from Los Angeles that surfaced online on Sunday.

McLellan, 56, was fired by the Kings ahead of the NHL All-Star break in February.

Meanwhile, Keefe, who still has two years left on his contract, has reportedly garnered interest from the New Jersey Devils as their search for a new coach continues.

As per TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, the Devils have sought and been granted permission to speak with the 43-year-old.

Along with getting a new coach, the Leafs could be in for a few more changes over the coming months, with Toronto president Brendan Shanahan alluding to the possibility of major trades.

“We’ll look at everything this summer,” Shanahan said in his opening remarks on Friday. “And we will consider everything this summer. All with the intention of the one thing that we are here for, which is to make the Maple Leafs better and to win.”