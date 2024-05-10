Ex-Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe may not have to wait very long to get back behind an NHL bench.

Keefe, who was fired by the Leafs yesterday, has interest from the New Jersey Devils. As per TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, the Devils have sought and been granted permission to speak with the 43-year-old.

Hearing that the Devils have sought and received permission to speak with Sheldon Keefe — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 10, 2024

After another early playoff exit this year at the hands of the Boston Bruins, the writing was on the wall for Keefe. Despite many calling for his dismissal, however, he had plenty of success since being hired part-way through the 2019-20 season, putting together a 212-97-40 record.

What ultimately did Keefe in were the Leafs’ playoff failures, as they advanced past the first round just once in the five attempts with him behind the bench. Of course, that can’t all be pinned on him, as postseason struggles have been an issue for the Leafs for a long stretch of time.

Much like the Leafs, the Devils are a very talented team who underachieved this season. After advancing to the second round of the playoffs in 2023, they missed entirely this year with only 81 points.

Due to their struggles, they fired Lindy Ruff in early March, replacing him with then-assistant coach Travis Green. Green has since signed a four-year deal with the Ottawa Senators, leaving the Devils without a head coach.

Should the Devils position not work out for Keefe, three other teams in the San Jose Sharks, Seattle Kraken, and Winnipeg Jets are also without a head coach, while Jim Hiller still has an interim tag for the LA Kings. Both the Jets and Kings, in particular, are teams with talented rosters that could be intriguing for Keefe should the opportunity present itself.