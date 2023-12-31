Maple Leafs put struggling goalie Ilya Samsonov on waivers

After a brutal first 15 games for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Ilya Samsonov is on waivers today.

The other 31 teams in the NHL will have the opportunity to snag Samsonov before he gets sent to the AHL’s Toronto Marlies. Dennis Hildeby could be in line for a call up, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

AHL Toronto recalled Luke Cavallin from ECHL Newfoundland. Meaning, should Samsonov clear tomorrow, Dennis Hildeby may be going with the Maple Leafs on their California trip — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 31, 2023

The move comes two days after Samsonov gave up five goals on 21 shots against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Russian goaltender has an .862 save percentage so far this season. That’s the lowest save percentage posted by a Toronto goalie in his first 15 games of a season since Allan Bester in 1989-90.

What a difference a year makes. Samsonov posted a .919 save percentage last season, with a 27-10-5 record in 42 games. It earned him a contract extension with the Leafs, paying him $3.55 million this season.

The question now is if anyone will claim Samsonov. There are multiple teams currently looking to improve their goaltending, but few have cap space to burn. Samsonov’s contract expires at the end of this season though, so the cap commitment isn’t overly onerous. But if the 26-year-old can’t turn his game around, he won’t be worth the money.