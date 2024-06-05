Leafs add former NHL head coach to Berube's staff

Since firing Sheldon Keefe in May, the Toronto Maple Leafs have continued to shake up their coaching staff.

The Leafs announced Wednesday that they have hired former New York Islanders head coach Lane Lambert as an associate coach.

Lambert, who also worked at the WHL and AHL level, served as an assistant coach with the Nashville Predators for three seasons (2011-12 to 2013-14). He assumed the same role with the Washington Capitals from 2014 to 2018, winning the Stanley Cup with Washington in his final season.

After a season and a half in New York, which featured a playoff appearance in 2023, the veteran bench boss was let go of his position with the Islanders back in January and was replaced with Hall of Fame goaltender Patrick Roy.

In bringing the 59-year-old aboard, the Leafs revealed that they decided to part ways with assistant coach Dean Chynoweth.

Following another disappointing first-round playoff exit, Toronto has added two Stanley Cup-winning coaches to their bench over the past few weeks.

Along with winning a Stanley Cup in 2019 with the St. Louis Blues, newly appointed head coach Craig Berube has coached 543 regular-season games with the Blues and Philadelphia Flyers, posting a record of 281-190-72.