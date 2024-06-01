Leafs have started extension talks with Tyler Bertuzzi: report

The Toronto Maple Leafs seem keen on bringing Tyler Bertuzzi back for the 2024-25 season, and perhaps even beyond.

As was reported just over a week ago, the Leafs appear to be interested in bringing back both Bertuzzi and Max Domi. That seems to still be the case, as David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period is reporting that extension talks between Bertuzzi and the Leafs have gotten underway.

It’s still very early in the process to project where this will go, but the #LeafsForever have started contract discussions with pending UFA winger Tyler Bertuzzi. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 1, 2024

“It’s still very early in the process to project where this will go, but the Leafs have started contract discussions with pending UFA winger Tyler Bertuzzi,” Pagnotta wrote on X this morning.

Bertuzzi, 29, was hoping for a massive payday last offseason. Just two seasons ago, he managed career highs with 30 goals and 62 points in 68 games. Unfortunately, those numbers dropped in 2022-23, as he had eight goals and 30 points in a combined 50 games split between the Detroit Red Wings and Boston Bruins.

Due to the decline in numbers, Bertuzzi elected to settle for a one-year, $5 million contract with the Leafs this past summer. It was obvious that he believed he could put up big totals once again with a talented team, helping him earn more money on his following deal.

While Bertuzzi was by no means bad, his numbers likely weren’t as good as he was hoping. He finished the season with 21 goals and 43 points in 80 games, while chipping in with a goal and three helpers in seven playoff outings. It will be interesting to see what type of deal he winds up getting, but it’s hard to imagine it will be any higher than the $5 million he earned this past season.

Bertuzzi is one of many decisions the Leafs will have to make this offseason, as they also have several other pending unrestricted free agents in Domi, TJ Brodie, Joel Edmundson, Mark Giordano, Ilya Lyubushkin, Martin Jones, and Ilya Samsonov.