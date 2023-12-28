Leafs have "tough lineup decisions" to make with Giordano's return

The Toronto Maple Leafs are hoping to add a familiar face to their lineup when they take to the ice against the Blue Jackets on Friday in Columbus.

At today’s practice, Mark Giordano returned to the team’s defensive pairings, as he’s nearing a return for the first time since suffering a broken finger in a contest against the Florida Panthers on November 28.

“His experience, his leadership presence, and everything that he brings to us… One of the things that is maybe understated is how he can move the puck in all three zones for us quickly and efficiently. We like that,” Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe said following Toronto’s practice on Thursday of what Giordano brings to the roster.

Here’s how the Leafs’ forward lines looked on Thursday, unchanged from last night’s 5-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators:

Matthew Knies – Auston Matthews – Mitch Marner

Tyler Bertuzzi – John Tavares – William Nylander

Nick Robertson – Max Domi – Calle Jarnkrok

Bobby McMann – David Kampf – Noah Gregor

Extras: Holmberg

And here’s how the defensive pairs lined up with Giordano in the mix:

Morgan Rielly – TJ Brodie

Jake McCabe – Simon Benoit

Mark Giordano – Timothy Liljegren

“It is important for us to get him up to speed here and get him going. We haven’t practiced much as a team in the last month, but getting him game reps is going to be really important,” Keefe added on Giordano.

However, Keefe admitted that there will be some “tough lineup decisions” over the coming weeks with Giordano in the fold.

“Benoit and Lagesson, in particular, are two guys who are new to us, we didn’t know what to exactly expect from them, and they have just gotten better and better the more they have played. They are competitive guys who have really helped us defensively. It has been nice that those guys have come up,” Keefe said.

Puck drop for tomorrow’s contest is set for 7 pm ET.