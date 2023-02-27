Leafs get McCabe and Lafferty in trade with Chicago

The Toronto Maple Leafs have made another big acquisition ahead of this Friday’s trade deadline.

On Monday afternoon, the team broke their own news that they’ve acquired defenceman Jake McCabe and forward Sam Lafferty from the Chicago Blackhawks.

“The Leafs announced today that the hockey club has acquired defenceman Jake McCabe, forward Sam Lafferty, a conditional fifth round selection in the 2024 NHL Draft and a conditional fifth round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forwards Joey Anderson and Pavel Gogolev, a conditional first round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft (top ten protected) and a second round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft,” the Leafs announced in a release today.

Additionally, the Blackhawks will retain 50% of McCabe’s salary as part of the trade. McCabe is in the second year of a four-year deal worth an AAV of $4 million, meaning the Leafs will be paying him $2 million through the 2024-25 season.

Lafferty is in the first year of a two-year contract, worth $1.15 million per season.

A 29-year-old American defenceman, McCabe has two goals, 18 assists and a plus-minus of +7 in 55 games this season. Lafferty, a 27-year-old American winger, has 10 goals, 11 assists and a plus-minus of -10 in 51 games this season.

It’s the second major deal in less than two weeks for the Leafs, who acquired Ryan O’Reilly and Noel Acciari from the St. Louis Blues on February 18.

The NHL trade deadline is set for 3 pm ET this Friday, March 3.