SportsHockeyMaple Leafs

Leafs fans loving Tessa Virtue deciding against wearing WAG jacket

Adam Laskaris
Adam Laskaris
|
Apr 26 2024, 3:43 pm
Leafs fans loving Tessa Virtue deciding against wearing WAG jacket
Tessa Virtue/Instagram

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly has been many things: a first-round pick, an alternate captain, and a man who’s signed contracts worth upwards of $95 million throughout his career.

But despite all that, he’ll still probably be the first to admit he’s the second most accomplished athlete in his relationship.

Rielly, of course, married Canadian figure skating and Olympic icon Tessa Virtue last summer in a pair of weddings they kept secret from the public until February.

And while the vast majority of Leafs wives and girlfriends decided to wear the team’s playoff WAG jacket for their Game 3 contest on Wednesday at Scotiabank Arena against the Boston Bruins, Virtue opted simply to dress in black rather than blue-and-white, as revealed in a post shared by Fanny Klingberg, wife of Leafs injured defenceman John Klingberg.

Leafs fans ate it up:

If you’ve followed Virtue on social media for the last few years, you’ll notice this is pretty much her style. While she’s never shied away from supporting Rielly or the Leafs, she’s often been pretty discreet about it publicly. Dating back to December 2023, just a single one of her 33 Instagram posts shows Rielly, and even that post only features Rielly sneakily dropped into the third slide of a carousel.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue17)

Whatever her reasons are for not wearing the jacket — well, all the power to her. We’ll be keeping an eye out on anything from Virtue when the Leafs look to tie up the series at Scotiabank Arena tomorrow night, as they face off against the Boston Bruins at 8 pm ET.

Leafs 2024 first-round playoff schedule

  • Game 4: Saturday, April 27, Boston at Toronto, 8 pm ET
  • Game 5: Tuesday, April 30, Toronto at Boston, TBD
  • Game 6: Thursday, May 2, Boston at Toronto, TBD*
  • Game 7: Saturday, May 4, Toronto at Boston, TBD*

*if necessary

Adam LaskarisAdam Laskaris
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Maple Leafs

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop