Leafs fans loving Tessa Virtue deciding against wearing WAG jacket

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly has been many things: a first-round pick, an alternate captain, and a man who’s signed contracts worth upwards of $95 million throughout his career.

But despite all that, he’ll still probably be the first to admit he’s the second most accomplished athlete in his relationship.

Rielly, of course, married Canadian figure skating and Olympic icon Tessa Virtue last summer in a pair of weddings they kept secret from the public until February.

And while the vast majority of Leafs wives and girlfriends decided to wear the team’s playoff WAG jacket for their Game 3 contest on Wednesday at Scotiabank Arena against the Boston Bruins, Virtue opted simply to dress in black rather than blue-and-white, as revealed in a post shared by Fanny Klingberg, wife of Leafs injured defenceman John Klingberg.

Leafs fans ate it up:

Long live tessa virtue https://t.co/np1akbloUH — triniii (@cerrael_trini) April 25, 2024

i mean if i was as decorated of an olympian and my husband didn't have a single stanley cup to his name, i wouldn't be wearing the jacket either https://t.co/CWeibb3mx1 — lily (@hockeypooks) April 26, 2024

she said I’m the one with five olympic medals here https://t.co/ocu8aCc7yE — Patrick Zweig (@lecrr6ri) April 26, 2024

tessa virtue my goat https://t.co/4d6MXKO419 — tony stark (@angelsuecult) April 25, 2024

tessa could play defence but could morgan do moulin rouge? don’t think https://t.co/gSBeOFHxDL — x – elo ³ 🪩 (@cozyricciardo) April 25, 2024

If you’ve followed Virtue on social media for the last few years, you’ll notice this is pretty much her style. While she’s never shied away from supporting Rielly or the Leafs, she’s often been pretty discreet about it publicly. Dating back to December 2023, just a single one of her 33 Instagram posts shows Rielly, and even that post only features Rielly sneakily dropped into the third slide of a carousel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue17)

Whatever her reasons are for not wearing the jacket — well, all the power to her. We’ll be keeping an eye out on anything from Virtue when the Leafs look to tie up the series at Scotiabank Arena tomorrow night, as they face off against the Boston Bruins at 8 pm ET.

Leafs 2024 first-round playoff schedule

Game 4: Saturday, April 27, Boston at Toronto, 8 pm ET

Game 5: Tuesday, April 30, Toronto at Boston, TBD

Game 6: Thursday, May 2, Boston at Toronto, TBD*

Game 7: Saturday, May 4, Toronto at Boston, TBD*

*if necessary