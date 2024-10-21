Amazon is bringing a unique new feature to Leafs broadcast tonight

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be one of the first two teams in the NHL to experience a unique new NHL broadcast feature.

And for those who have long wished for the chance to make the home viewing experience feel more like you’re in the rink, well, you’re in luck.

For 45 minutes before tonight’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Prime Video, there will be a countdown livestream available entitled “Home Ice Access.” The feature will begin an hour before puck drop, meaning that the feature will be live tonight at 6:30 pm ET on the game’s page on the Prime Video app and website.

As per a release, the new broadcast feature will give fans “an opportunity to experience the arena’s sights and sounds before each Prime Monday Night Hockey game, with multiple cameras showing live views inside the building, including the concourse, locker-room level corridors, fan arrivals, and a ‘seat on the glass’ for player warm-ups.”

Prime’s Monday Night Hockey content is available to anyone in Ontario and the rest of Canada with an internet connection and an Amazon Prime account. Prime members will receive the weekly games at no extra cost, while subscriptions are $9.99 per month or $99 annually.

The good news is that most major devices can access the Prime Video app as long as they have a stable internet connection, with a full list of available devices here.

Tonight’s contest is the first of six Leafs regular season games on Prime Video, with Sportsnet Ontario (14 games) and TSN (26 games) splitting the club’s regional broadcasts.

The next game you’ll need a Prime subscription for is next week on October 28, when the Leafs take on the Winnipeg Jets. December 2 (Chicago), January 20 (Tampa Bay), March 3 (San Jose), and March 17 (Calgary) are the remaining Leafs games that will be streaming-only English broadcasts on Prime.