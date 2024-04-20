SportsHockeyMaple Leafs

Leafs fans obsessing over Domi's latest Instagram post ahead of playoffs

Max Domi got the Toronto Maple Leafs fan base even more excited than they already were for the playoffs.

The 2023-24 season was a bit of an up-and-down year for Domi, who signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Leafs last summer. The 29-year-old managed nine goals and 47 points in 80 games and a team-leading 118 penalty minutes. While fans have had mixed reviews on him throughout the season, everyone knows a player’s reputation can be changed entirely depending on how they perform in the playoffs.

While it remains to be seen how Domi and the Leafs will fare, he did a great job of getting fans excited to get things going tonight, uploading an epic video to his Instagram page.

 

Including his father, Tie, who was a fan favourite for many years in Toronto, he seemed to resonate with the fan base.

If the Leafs can knock off the Bruins, Domi must be at his best. With William Nylander questionable for Game 1, Domi is expected to play on the first line alongside Auston Matthews and Tyler Bertuzzi.

