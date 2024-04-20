Leafs fans obsessing over Domi's latest Instagram post ahead of playoffs

Max Domi got the Toronto Maple Leafs fan base even more excited than they already were for the playoffs.

The 2023-24 season was a bit of an up-and-down year for Domi, who signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Leafs last summer. The 29-year-old managed nine goals and 47 points in 80 games and a team-leading 118 penalty minutes. While fans have had mixed reviews on him throughout the season, everyone knows a player’s reputation can be changed entirely depending on how they perform in the playoffs.

While it remains to be seen how Domi and the Leafs will fare, he did a great job of getting fans excited to get things going tonight, uploading an epic video to his Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Domi (@max)

Including his father, Tie, who was a fan favourite for many years in Toronto, he seemed to resonate with the fan base.

Max Domi has me ready to run through a wall #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/d77xQorQQR — Avery (@AveryPerri) April 20, 2024

Alright! I wasn’t sure about this signing, but you got me! Let’s go Max! He’s been having a helluva 2nd half and will bring it at the right time! — Joel Armstrong (@joelarmstrong14) April 20, 2024

This is the best Leafs hype video I’ve seen — RM (@TurinT0) April 20, 2024

Goosebumps, love that — Stuart Kelly 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@sjkelly07) April 20, 2024

And we love him being a Leaf. Got get them Max! — Ernest Francescon (@ErnestFran86560) April 20, 2024

Bro gonna cook now because of this — 小男人有大心 (@goldenhour500) April 20, 2024

I can’t stop watching this on ig, full body chills — Millertiiiiiiiiime (@Jmiller2989) April 20, 2024

This deserves an insta follow — Paul Douglas (@Dougleaffan) April 20, 2024

Don’t watch this (the full video is in the replies). You might catch The Passion. I just ran through a wall like the Leafs Hulk with tears streaming down my face and I couldn’t care less about the Leafs. https://t.co/oJqvl07HAo — Paul Campbell (@WayToGoPaul) April 20, 2024

Baba O’Riley play off montages got me hyped up https://t.co/5XiMQRSTe1 — Bræden McCarthy (@Bluejaysfan10) April 20, 2024

If the Leafs can knock off the Bruins, Domi must be at his best. With William Nylander questionable for Game 1, Domi is expected to play on the first line alongside Auston Matthews and Tyler Bertuzzi.