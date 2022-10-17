SportsHockeyMaple Leafs

Leafs fans confused by the team's new slogan on display at their arena

Adam Laskaris
Adam Laskaris
|
Oct 17 2022, 3:48 pm
Leafs fans confused by the team's new slogan on display at their arena
Adam Laskaris/Daily Hive

The Toronto Maple Leafs are many things to a lot of different people, but one thing they’ll always be to haters and fans alike are the butt of jokes.

There are all the classics about the team not winning a Stanley Cup since 1967, there’s the newer material about how they haven’t won a playoff round since 2004 (including losses in the first round five years in a row), and there are the jokes about the various playoff collapses that has them even getting chirped when the Blue Jays choke out of the postseason.

The Leafs might be a perennial contender, but until they ever actually see some postseason success, they’ll also be a perennial target.

Over the past several seasons, the team has been using the slogan “Leafs Forever” in much of their team branding, with various marketing materials pointing to the intergenerational nature that many supporters have amongst the team’s fanbase.

But ahead of last week’s season opener, a new sign was unveiled on a wall outside of Gate 1 at Scotiabank Arena, reading:

“FOREVER
DON’T
STOP”

The banner also includes pictures of Toronto’s John Tavares, Morgan Rielly, Auston Matthews, and Mitch Marner.

If you’re confused, you’re probably not alone.

Sports Illustrated‘s David Alter tweeted out the image ahead of last Thursday’s home opener, which led to a whole lot of reaction from the Toronto fanbase.

Meanwhile, some fans were also confused by the lack of William Nylander in the banner.

Well, at least the sign probably won’t be there… forever.

Adam Laskaris
