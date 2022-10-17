Leafs fans confused by the team's new slogan on display at their arena

The Toronto Maple Leafs are many things to a lot of different people, but one thing they’ll always be to haters and fans alike are the butt of jokes.

There are all the classics about the team not winning a Stanley Cup since 1967, there’s the newer material about how they haven’t won a playoff round since 2004 (including losses in the first round five years in a row), and there are the jokes about the various playoff collapses that has them even getting chirped when the Blue Jays choke out of the postseason.

The Leafs might be a perennial contender, but until they ever actually see some postseason success, they’ll also be a perennial target.

Over the past several seasons, the team has been using the slogan “Leafs Forever” in much of their team branding, with various marketing materials pointing to the intergenerational nature that many supporters have amongst the team’s fanbase.

But ahead of last week’s season opener, a new sign was unveiled on a wall outside of Gate 1 at Scotiabank Arena, reading:

“FOREVER

DON’T

STOP”

The banner also includes pictures of Toronto’s John Tavares, Morgan Rielly, Auston Matthews, and Mitch Marner.

If you’re confused, you’re probably not alone.

Sports Illustrated‘s David Alter tweeted out the image ahead of last Thursday’s home opener, which led to a whole lot of reaction from the Toronto fanbase.

New signage ahead of home opener tonight. pic.twitter.com/wtJcaPpUFD — David Alter (@dalter) October 13, 2022

"Forever… don't… stop…."? Did Yoda come up with this slogan, @MapleLeafs ? https://t.co/ogaat0j4s6 — Brad Hulme (@BradHulmeOnAir) October 14, 2022

Shanny: "I need you to come up with a great slogan for this season." Ad exec: "Big no problem. Me got this." https://t.co/QJCjkoVhQI — Garth Iorgy (@GarthIorgy) October 13, 2022

Lmao this is the worst slogan I’ve ever heard. What does it even mean? https://t.co/LjNIxMVp2L — Spookie 🎃 (@snowphieee) October 13, 2022

LEAFS WIN FOREVER STARTS TO DON'T STOP TO TODAY https://t.co/ctaVKE8CcR — Acting the Fulemin (@ATFulemin) October 14, 2022

It sounds like the 9th installment of a dance franchise movie series. Step Up 9: Forever Don't Stop https://t.co/WGOU7i6lgO — Kara Chapman (@_kara_c_) October 14, 2022

Honestly I’m just baffled by the wording on here.

Sense? Makes none. https://t.co/Q7DgL2i45g — 𝒞𝓇𝓊𝑒𝓁𝓁𝒶 𝒟𝑒 𝐿𝑒𝒶𝒻 (@hollietoronto) October 14, 2022

Meanwhile, some fans were also confused by the lack of William Nylander in the banner.

How hard would it be to put 5 faces on there? Willy is better than Tavares and Rielly. It's so stupid that they always keep him out of these types of things. https://t.co/LzSXuXXh9J — Buds All Day Podcast (@BudsAllDayCast) October 13, 2022

The William Nylander disrespect — Cale My Car (@Ev4d_) October 13, 2022

Well, at least the sign probably won’t be there… forever.