Leafs sign 6-foot-7 defenceman to entry-level contract

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be adding one more player to their contract books before the playoffs begin.

According to a report from Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the team is set to announce a contract with 6-foot-7 defenceman Cade Webber shortly.

The Maple Leafs are going to officially sign him shortly https://t.co/EoZuUw0ILx — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) April 18, 2024

The team later confirmed the deal as a two-year entry level contract.

Webber, who was spotted in Tampa last night during Toronto’s 6-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, just wrapped up his senior season at Boston University.

Toronto acquired Webber on March 7 in a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round draft pick.

He was originally drafted 99th overall in the fourth round of the 2019 NHL draft.

In his final season with the Terriers, he finished with zero goals and six assists in 38 games while registering 30 penalty minutes. He has one goal and 16 points in 123 career games in the NCAA, spending the entirety of his career at Boston University.

The Leafs begin their 2024 NHL Stanley Cup playoff push this weekend when they take on the Boston Bruins.

They’ll be taking on the Bruins for the fourth time in an opening playoff round since 2013, having dropped all three previous matchups in seven games.

Toronto closed their regular season out with a 6-4 loss against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday night.