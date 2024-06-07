Leafs will feel aftereffects of Dubas tenure for many drafts to come

The Toronto Maple Leafs will have seven picks at this year’s draft, but they won’t all be their own selections.

Over the next three drafts, Toronto has traded away 10 picks in various trades, while bringing in three additional picks (one each from Nashville and Vancouver, and a seventh-round pick this year from Ottawa).

Notably, Toronto will be without all three of its next three second-round picks, two of its next three third-round picks, and perhaps, most glaringly, next year’s first-round pick.

While Toronto general manager Brad Treliving has put somewhat of his own stamp on the organization since being hired last spring, it’s his predecessor who has put his fingerprints further into the team’s future draft equity.

Six of the picks Toronto has traded away come from former Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas, including next year’s first-round pick.

With a little help from CapFriendly, here are all 10 picks that Toronto has traded away, as well as the most impactful player they acquired as a result:

2024: Round 2 (Ryan O’Reilly), Round 3 (Mark Giordano), Round 6 (Ilya Lyubushkin, 2024 trade)

2025: Round 1 (Jake McCabe), Round 2 (Ilya Lyubushkin, 2022 trade), Round 3 (Ilya Lyubushkin, 2024 trade), Round 4 (Ryan O’Reilly)

2026: Round 2 (Jake McCabe), Round 4 (Connor Dewar), Round 6 (Cade Webber)

Five NHL players for 10 draft picks doesn’t sound all too bad, so remember that when you are curious why Toronto might not be getting up to announce their draft picks during most of the early rounds over the next few years.

The NHL Draft is set for June 28 and 29 at Las Vegas’ Sphere venue.