Leafs fans are getting hyped over a new Max Domi workout video

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Domi might be nearly a decade into his NHL career, but it doesn’t appear he’s resting on his laurels at all.

After scoring nine goals and 49 points in his first season with the Leafs, Domi will now be repping the blue and white for another four seasons on a contract that carries a $3.75 million AAV.

For a player who’s spent nine seasons in the league, he’s often struggled with staying in one spot, having already played for seven different teams thus far.

But with his new contract probably top of mind, Domi was in a new workout video posted this week by trainer Brian Kula based out of Denver, Colorado.

In the clip, Domi is seen performing various types of workouts, including on a high-speed treadmill and various lifts with weights and dumbbells.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Kula (@kulasportsperformance)

Domi is a second-generation Leaf, with his father Tie being a staple of the team in the 1990s and early 2000s.

“May catch me now,” Tie commented on the clip, with a series of laughing emojis.

Leafs fans on X also seemed to eat up the clip once it made its way over to that platform.

It’s insane seeing actual professional athletes going 100% when they train, the stuff they do is wild. Those jumps are insane. https://t.co/hEVkHXjUQs — AKRISONE 🇺🇦 (@AKRILLOCLOTHING) July 26, 2024

I am so excited for this season 💙🍁🏒 https://t.co/MvHfc9DPem — Sarah 📚☕️ (@coffee_sequins) July 25, 2024

Maximum Domi! — Luke (@arsenalluke84) July 25, 2024

Damn… He's going full Rocky! — Stav (@js69ca) July 26, 2024

It’s not the first time the Leafs forward has made waves on social media this summer. Shortly after re-signing with the team, Domi posted a video inspired by Leonardo DiCaprio’s performance as Jordan Belfort in The Wolf of Wall Street. With his own face superimposed on the Belfort character, Domi’s video was the iconic “I’m not f***ing leaving” speech in the movie, implying he’d be returning to Toronto once again.

And while it’s still a few months until hockey returns, it seems like Domi’s probably not done with getting in shape for the new campaign.