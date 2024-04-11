Arizona-born Leafs forward Knies doesn't want Coyotes to move to Utah

Matthew Knies might be a key forward for the Toronto Maple Leafs these days, but the 21-year-old hasn’t forgotten his roots.

The Phoenix, Arizona, native is one of just 10 all-time NHLers born in the desert state. Star teammate Auston Matthews, who was born in California, also grew up in Scottsdale.

But with the rumours that the Arizona Coyotes are potentially moving to Salt Lake City for next season, Knies hasn’t exactly been the biggest fan of the news.

“When I was growing up, it wasn’t the hockey hotbed Colorado or Chicago or Detroit was. But it was definitely growing, and you could see the potential there,” Knies said of Phoenix. “The Coyotes were a big part of that, and so it’s definitely gotten a lot better. I know a lot of kids are starting to pick up a hockey stick now, and it’s just really good to see. So, again, hope they can stay there.”

As per Sportsnet’s Luke Fox, Matthews took the optional skate for the Leafs off and didn’t speak on the topic.

The Coyotes have long struggled to find a stable home arena for the franchise and are currently playing out of Arizona State’s Mullett Arena, which seats just 4,600 people for NHL games. The NHL is reportedly in talks for Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith to take over the franchise, with their games being played in Salt Lake City next season.

However, the new arena would also not be designed for NHL hockey, with the Delta Center only being able to hold about 14,000 people for hockey games.

“Not too happy with the situation,” Knies added. “It’s pretty unfortunate. The Coyotes did a lot for me growing up, and I loved going to the games. It was a big reason as to why I got into hockey. But that kind of situation is out of my control. I’m hopeful that they can stay there, because it meant a lot to me, but I guess we’re gonna have to see what happens.”

The Leafs return to action tonight when they host the New Jersey Devils at Scotiabank Arena, two days after beating them 5-2 on the road at the Prudential Center. Puck drop is set for 7 pm ET.