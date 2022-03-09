Leafs sign Kyle Clifford to multi-year contract extension

Kyle Clifford has signed a new contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 31-year-old forward inked a deal today that extends his stay in Toronto through the 2023-24 season.

The new contract for Clifford carries a cap hit of $762,500 across the next two seasons.

The Leafs originally acquired Clifford, along with Jack Campbell, from Los Angeles in January 2020, before bringing him back this past November in a trade with St. Louis.

This season, he’s skated in ten games for the Leafs, picking up a pair of assists while averaging eight minutes a night of ice time. Clifford, a 2009 draft pick by the Kings, had spent his entire career in Los Angeles prior to his first trade to the Leafs.

In addition to the Clifford announcement, Toronto has also signed defenceman Carl Dahlström to a one-year, two-way contract extension.

Dahlström carries an NHL salary of $750,000 in 2022-23. He’s picked up 13 assists in 36 games with the Marlies this season, while making one appearance at the NHL level with the Leafs in his first year in the organization.

The 27-year-old Dahlström was signed by the Leafs as a free agent this offseason after playing parts of three seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks and Winnipeg Jets.