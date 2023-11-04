Tyler Bertuzzi doesn’t seem to be concerned over the anger directed towards him by some Toronto Maple Leafs fans.

Bertuzzi, who was signed by the Leafs this summer in hopes of improving team toughness, was spotted laughing at his former teammate Brad Marchand, who just moments later had ran Leafs defenceman Timothy Liljegren. Fans were not happy with Bertuzzi’s reaction, as they felt he failed to stick up for his current teammate. The 28-year-old forward doesn’t seem to agree with the sentiment.

“People can perceive that however they want,” Bertuzzi said to reporters this afternoon. “I’m not going to explain myself.”

The hit delivered by Marchand on Liljegren did serious damage, as the 24-year-old was placed on long-term injured reserve earlier today. And, while Bertuzzi may not see the need to discuss it, his head coach, Sheldon Keefe, clearly feels differently. Not only did Keefe tell reporters this morning that he hated his team’s response, but enforcer Ryan Reaves also confirmed that the entire group had a conversation on it and made it clear that it won’t happen again.

While there is plenty of season to go for Bertuzzi to win over Leafs fans, his tenure hasn’t started out as hoped. Not only was his reaction toward Marchand disappointing, but he has yet to get going offensively, with just two goals and three points through ten games. Keefe clearly isn’t thrilled with his play either, as he chose to bench him on Thursday versus the Boston Bruins.

If Bertuzzi hopes to change the current perception of him, he has an opportunity to do so tonight, as the Leafs are set to take on the Buffalo Sabres beginning at 7:00 pm ET. It will be interesting to see how the entire group comes out, given the current frustration from the fan base.