Toronto’s favourite Maple Leafs radio duo will return.

Sportsnet 590 The Fan confirmed on Tuesday that both veteran play-by-play announcer Joe Bowen and analyst Jim Ralph, who have worked alongside one another for over 20 years, will be back in the broadcasting booth for the upcoming Leafs’ season.

Before the offseason. there were some doubts about whether Bowen and Ralph were on their way out due to a new contract with Sportsnet, TSN, and Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE).

But fans can rest assured that they are staying put for at least one more year.

Before the news broke, Postmedia journalist Lance Hornby reported that Bowen confirmed that the paperwork for Ralph’s renewal was filed.

“Good to go and looking forward to it,” Bowen said in reaction to his new contract. “It will be my 42nd year, which I’m very proud of because Foster Hewitt did 41.”

Joe Bowen confirms paperwork completed for him to return to the Leafs radio booth this year with Jim Ralph after concerns both were done. “Good to go and looking forward to it. It will be my 42nd year, which I’m very proud of because Foster Hewitt did 41.” No road games planned. — Lance Hornby 🇺🇦 (@sunhornby) September 16, 2023

Bowen first hinted that it could be the end of his career shortly after Toronto’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the second round.

He was promptly met with a sea of supportive messages from Leafs fans on social media. The 72-year-old took to X (formerly Twitter )to clear the air about the possible sendoff.

“Just so we are clear here. Jim Ralph and I are both hopeful of returning next season as the radio voices of your Maple Leafs,” Bowen tweeted. “Our contracts have expired and it has been reported by The Athletic that nothing will be decided until closer to the next season.”

Bowen made his debut as a play-by-play commentator for the Leafs back in 1982, working on the television broadcasts of TSN, Sportsnet, and CBC broadcasts over the last four decades.

Ralph, who was drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in 1980, moved to broadcasting after a knee injury ended his playing career. He was the colour commentator for the Toronto Maple Leafs on AM640 Toronto Radio from 1997 to 2012 and on Sportsnet 590 The Fan and TSN 1050 since 2013.

Along with the return of familiar voices on Sportsnet 590 are some new ones. Ailish Forfar and Justin Cuthbert will now host pregame and intermissions, followed by Leafs Talk with JD Bunkis and Sam McKee for postgame reaction.