It seems like the NHL will be getting In-N-Out of Toronto pretty quick when the league’s biggest stars come for a visit next winter.

Yesterday, prior to Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers, the league unveiled a new set of logos for the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, as well as the Heritage and Winter Classic outdoor games.

Unfortunately for the NHL, more than a few fans pointed out the logo closely resembles that of fast food burger joint Carl’s Jr., or its sister brand Hardee’s.

All star logo is a Hardee’s/ Carls Jr advertisement. Lol — ☕️ & 🏒 (@hockeyncoffee) June 4, 2023

it looks like a Hardees logo or something — Laura (@theactivestick) June 4, 2023

Reminds me of a fast food sign — Malicious Mandy (@mandysmind) June 4, 2023

Welcome to Carls Jrs can I take your order? pic.twitter.com/dXnQVZoUM2 — The Blue Junkies (@TheBlueJunkies) June 3, 2023

It doesn’t seem likely there will be any actual Carl’s Jr consumed at the event, though.

The American fast food chain currently operates 19 locations across Canada, but none of them are near Toronto: there’s 13 in Alberta, five in British Columbia, and one in Saskatchewan.

Carl’s Jr has rapidly expanded north of the border after opening its first Canada location in Kelowna in 2011, but it’s yet to make its way to the country’s biggest city.

For those interested in the festivities of the weekend itself, next year’s All-Star weekend is set to take place on February 2-3, 2024 at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.

“We are thrilled to bring the Honda NHL All-Star Game back to Toronto for the ninth time, and to shine a spotlight on our current stars in a setting that evokes over a century of League history,” NHL commissioner Bettman said in a release back in February when announcing the All-Star weekend.

“Toronto fans are among the most knowledgeable and passionate in our game and the city’s rich hockey history dates back to the creation of the sport. What better place to play host to our annual midseason celebration of the best and brightest in the NHL?”