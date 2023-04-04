LCBO hours for Easter weekend in Toronto and Ontario

LCBO hours for the Easter long weekend in Toronto and Ontario are generally pretty limited so you’ll want to plan ahead when it comes to stocking up on drinks for your days off.

If you’re rushing to check things off your shopping list during the week, take care to get to the LCBO before Good Friday on April 7 when stores will be closed, like many other businesses in the city.

They’re also going to be closed for Easter Sunday on April 9.

That said, there is an opportunity during the long weekend to grab booze on Saturday. While select LCBO stores will also be open on Monday, April 10.

Some LCBO Convenience Outlets may also observe their regular business hours where permitted by local municipalities.

If you find yourself out of luck, remember you can always hit up the many local bars and restaurants that will be open throughout the long weekend for a cocktail, plus there are many local indie bottle shops and breweries that are open for you to pick up beverages to take home.