LCBO and Beer Store hours for the Canada Day 2023 long weekend
LCBO and Beer Store hours for Canada Day weekend 2023 will not be operating as usual on July 1, which is good to know if you were planning on drinking to celebrate Canada’s birthday.
The LCBO will be closed on Saturday, July 1, so your best bet to get booze would be either on Friday or Sunday after the Canada Day festivities.
In case you forgot to grab some of that liquid courage before Saturday, fret not as select Beer Store locations in Ontario will be open from 11 am to 6 pm on July 1.
The Beer Store locations in Toronto open on Canada Day
- 452 Bathurst Street
- 904 Dufferin Street
- 2625A Weston Road
- 534 Parliament Street
- 609 Roehampton Avenue
- 529 Oakwood Avenue
- 2153 St.Clair Avenue
- 3130 Danforth Avenue
- 2727 Eglinton Avenue
- 40 Ellesmere Road
- 3561 Lawrence Avenue E
- 2360 Kennedy Road
- 871 Milner Avenue
- 1- 3560 Lakeshore Boulevard W
- 1530 Albion Road
- 1718 Wilson Avenue
- 81 Billy Bishop Way
- 6212 Yonge Street
For anyone outside of Toronto, use the store locator on its website to find the closest operating branch.
If you wanted to browse for some locally made options instead, there are plenty of craft breweries and indie bottle shops that’ll be operating during holiday hours. Just make sure to call ahead to confirm their hours.