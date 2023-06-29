LCBO and Beer Store hours for the Canada Day 2023 long weekend

LCBO and Beer Store hours for Canada Day weekend 2023 will not be operating as usual on July 1, which is good to know if you were planning on drinking to celebrate Canada’s birthday.

The LCBO will be closed on Saturday, July 1, so your best bet to get booze would be either on Friday or Sunday after the Canada Day festivities.

In case you forgot to grab some of that liquid courage before Saturday, fret not as select Beer Store locations in Ontario will be open from 11 am to 6 pm on July 1.

You might also like: What's open and closed on Canada Day 2023 in Toronto

You can visit any national park in the country on Canada Day for FREE

29 ultimate Canadian foods to try at least once in your life

The Beer Store locations in Toronto open on Canada Day

452 Bathurst Street

904 Dufferin Street

2625A Weston Road

534 Parliament Street

609 Roehampton Avenue

529 Oakwood Avenue

2153 St.Clair Avenue

3130 Danforth Avenue

2727 Eglinton Avenue

40 Ellesmere Road

3561 Lawrence Avenue E

2360 Kennedy Road

871 Milner Avenue

1- 3560 Lakeshore Boulevard W

1530 Albion Road

1718 Wilson Avenue

81 Billy Bishop Way

6212 Yonge Street

For anyone outside of Toronto, use the store locator on its website to find the closest operating branch.

If you wanted to browse for some locally made options instead, there are plenty of craft breweries and indie bottle shops that’ll be operating during holiday hours. Just make sure to call ahead to confirm their hours.