What's open and closed on Canada Day 2023 in Toronto
Jun 28 2023, 8:56 pm
What’s open on Canada Day 2023 in Toronto is vital information if you’re planning on partaking in festivities on July 1. Whether it’s getting some shopping done or just looking for something fun to do, let this be your guide for what’s open on Canada Day.
Here’s what is open and closed on Canada Day in Toronto.
General
Closed
- Banks
- Government Offices
- Libraries
- Mail delivery
Open
- The TTC will run on a holiday schedule
- GO Transit will run on Saturday schedule on July 1 and July 3
- Select Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations
Food and Drink
It’s always best to call restaurants in advance to check their hours on Canada Day because it can differ from place to place.
Closed
- LCBO
- Most major grocery chains will be closed with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
Open
- Al Premium (1970 Eglington Avenue E) – 8 am to 10 pm
- Al Premium (250 Alton Towers E) – 9 am to 9:30 pm
- Cabbagetown Organics (499 Parliament Street)- 10 am to 6 pm
- Fresh & Wild (2294 Bloor Street W) – 9 am to 6 pm
- Fresh & Wild (69 Spadina Avenue) – 9:30 pm to 6 pm
- Galleria Supermarket (865 York Mills Road) – 7 am to 10 pm
- Galleria Supermarket (2293 Yonge Street) – 8 am to 10 pm
- H-Mart (338 Yonge Street) – 9 am to 11 pm
- H-Mart (5323 Yonge Street) – 9 am to 12 am
- H-Mart (9737 Yonge Street.) – 8:30 am to 11 pm
- H-Mart (5545 Yonge Street)- 9 am to 12 am
- H-Mart (703 Yonge Street)- 9 am to 11 pm
- H-Mart (4885 Yonge Street)- 9 am to 12 am
- The Kitchen Table (705 King Street W) – 7 am to 12 am
- The Kitchen Table (389 Spadina Road) – 7 am to 11 pm
- The Kitchen Table (155 Dupont Street) – 7 am to 10 pm
- Loblaws (60 Carlton Street) – 7 am to 8 pm
- Metro (444 Yonge Street) – 8 am to 6 pm
- Perola Supermarket (247 Augusta Avenue) – 8:30 am to 5 pm
- Popbox Mrkt (725 Dovencourt Road) – 8 am to 8 pm
- Pusateri’s (1539 Avenue Road) – 8 am to 6 pm
- Pusateri’s (57 Yorkville Avenue) – 8 am to 6 pm
- Pusateri’s (2901 Bayview Avenue) – 9 am to 6 pm
- Rabba (various locations) – Open 24 hours
- Summerhill Market (various locations) – 8 am to 6 pm
- T&T Supermarket (297 College Street) – 9 am to 10 pm
- T&T Supermarket (1 Promenade Circle) – 9 am to 10 pm
- Whole Foods (87 Avenue Road) – 8 am to 6 pm
If you’re planning to visit other spots, make sure to call ahead to confirm the hours.
Malls
Closed
- Bayview Village
- CF Sherway Gardens
- CF Fairview Mall
- CF Shops at Don Mills
- Scarborough Town Centre
- Yorkdale Shopping Centre
Open
- CF Toronto Eaton Centre (220 Yonge Street) – 10 am to 9 pm
- CF Markville (5000 Highway 7) – 11 am to 6 pm
- Vaughan Mills (1 Bass Pro Mills Drive) – 11 am to 7 pm
- Promenade (1 Promenade Circle) – 11 am to 6 pm
- Square One Shopping Centre (100 City Centre Drive) – 11 am to 6 pm
- Pacific Mall (4300 Steeles Avenue E) – 11 am to 8 pm
- Toronto Premium Outlets (13850 Steeles Avenue W) – 9:30 am to 7 pm
- Hillcrest Mall (9350 Yonge Street) – 11 am to 6 pm
- Yorkville Village (55 Avenue Road) – 10 am to 6 pm
Attractions
Closed
- Bata Shoe Museum
Open
- Aga Khan Museum (77 Wynford Drive) – 10 am to 8 pm
- Art Gallery of Ontario (317 Dundas Street W) – 10:30 am to 4 pm
- Canada’s Wonderland (1 Canada’s Wonderland Drive) – 10 am to 10 pm
- Casa Loma (1 Austin Terrace) – 9:30 am to 5 pm
- CN Tower (301 Front Street W) – 9 am to 9 pm
- Gardiner Museum (111 Queen’s Park) – 10 am to 6 pm
- Hockey Hall of Fame (30 Yonge Street) – 10 am to 6 pm
- MOCA (158 Sterling Road) – 11 am to 6 pm
- Movie Theatres
- Ontario Place (955 Lake Shore Boulevard W) – 6 am to 11 pm
- Ontario Science Centre (770 Don Mills Road) – 10 am to 5 pm
- Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada (288 Bremner Boulevard) – 9 am to 11 pm
- Royal Ontario Museum (100 Queens Park) – 10 am to 5:30 pm (free admission)
- Stackt Market (28 Bathhurst Street)- 9 am to 11 pm
- Toronto Zoo (2000 Meadowvale Road) – 9:30 am to 7 pm