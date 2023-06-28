News

What's open and closed on Canada Day 2023 in Toronto

Jun 28 2023, 8:56 pm
What’s open on Canada Day 2023 in Toronto is vital information if you’re planning on partaking in festivities on July 1. Whether it’s getting some shopping done or just looking for something fun to do, let this be your guide for what’s open on Canada Day.

Here’s what is open and closed on Canada Day in Toronto.

General

Closed

  • Banks
  • Government Offices
  • Libraries
  • Mail delivery

Open

  • The TTC will run on a holiday schedule
  • GO Transit will run on Saturday schedule on July 1 and July 3
  • Select Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations
Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Food and Drink

It’s always best to call restaurants in advance to check their hours on Canada Day because it can differ from place to place.

Closed

  • LCBO
  • Most major grocery chains will be closed with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.

Open

If you’re planning to visit other spots, make sure to call ahead to confirm the hours.

Photo by Fareen Karim.

Malls

Closed

  • Bayview Village
  • CF Sherway Gardens
  • CF Fairview Mall
  • CF Shops at Don Mills
  • Scarborough Town Centre
  • Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Open

Photo by Andrew Williamson.

Attractions

Closed

  • Bata Shoe Museum

Open

