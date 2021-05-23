Police, fire services investigating blaze at Lamport Stadium homeless encampment

The Toronto Fire Service is investigating an early morning fire at the Lamport Stadium homeless encampment.

According to the City of Toronto, fire crews were called to the Liberty Village encampment around 5 am on May 23 for reports of screaming, explosions, and a fire.

Once on scene, crews discovered three tents and one wooden structure on fire. The flames were extinguished, and there have been no reports of injuries, the city said.

Fire services, along with Toronto Police, are now investigating what led to the blaze. City staff are on-site as well to offer indoor space to anyone who was displaced by the fire.

According to the City, there has been a 250% increase in encampment fires since January 2020. Seven people have died in encampment fires in Toronto since 2010.

“Encampments in parks and other public spaces pose a significant risk of fire and other hazards to those living in them, as well as the neighbouring public,” the City said.

City workers attempted to dismantle the encampment on May 19, but paused after clashes broke out between police and protestors.