Toronto’s historic Lakeview Diner is officially reopening — and a lot sooner than we thought.

The Dundas and Ossington institution closed its doors in February, boarding up its windows, but announced it will open again on Thursday, April 13.

Since then, they’ve done minor renovations and hired an exciting new head chef.

Jalil Bokhari, formerly of Milou just down the street, has been tapped to bring a new wind to the historic ship.

A private preview for friends this past weekend showed possible new menu items on Bokhari’s Instagram.

Open since 1932, the diner has been a reliable go-to spot for brunch and late-night meals for Torontonians. One of the largest reasons for the pause was a much-needed break after operating for 15 years under current ownership.

The official announcement on their Instagram promises, “the diner will be serving breakfast, lunch and dinner and of course late night snacks.”

The reopening has the community in high anticipation, with people expressing excitement about the announcement.

@maddygoldberg commented, “Wow I’m going to eat here every day for the rest of my life,” and @sam.vail wrote, “I’d been holding my breath…welcome back!”