Toronto's most famous 24-hour restaurant and diner is closing

A truly iconic Toronto restaurant seems to be closing its doors after the account associated with the diner posted a cryptic message on social media.

The Lakeview Restaurant has been serving up all-day breakfast and classic meals since 1932 — that’s a staggering 91 years — and it seems its future is now in jeopardy.

The Instagram account for the diner posted a truly bizarre message indicating the Ossington Avenue and Dundas Street restaurant would be closing — but gave no clear answer or reasoning.

“It’s not you, it’s us. Our relationship has been a wild ride, but it’s time for us to take a step back,” reads the beginning of the message.

The post invites customers to visit the restaurant until February 28, a line that many believe indicates The Lakeview will close indefinitely after that.

“We need some room to spread our wings and try new things. But don’t worry, we’ll still keep in touch. Someday – maybe sooner than later- we’ll get back together and rekindle our love.”

A few weeks ago, I read rumours that the diner was sold, but the owners told me that was not true. I’ve reached out to them again for more answers but have yet to hear a reply.

If the diner is done for good, it will be quite a shock to the city that is constantly losing stalwart businesses year after year.